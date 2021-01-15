SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot by police in Simpsonville.
Kentucky State Police confirm the shooting on Citizens Way across from the fire station Friday morning, but there is no information about which police agency was involved.
WDRB crews see multiple police agencies at the scene including Simpsonville Police, Shelby County Sheriff's Department, and Kentucky State Police.
KSP says the officer is okay. The person shot by police was taken to University Hospital in Louisville. There is no word on that person's condition.
Police tape is up around a white car that is the focus of the investigation.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.