ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire destroyed a motel in Elizabethtown, and the fire department says it may never know what caused it.
The Kentucky Cardinal Inn caught fire Wednesday afternoon and burned for more than three hours. Officials say the building on East Dixie Avenue is a loss.
The Elizabethtown Fire Department believes the flames started on the first floor behind the main office. Deputy Fire Chief Everett Roberts says investigators won't know how it started because the building isn't stable.The motel has been turned over to the owner.
More than 30 people called the motel home and now have to find a new place to live. The Red Cross stepped in to help the 10 families who were displaced. Many lost everything. But fortunately, smoke detectors were working, and no one was hurt.
