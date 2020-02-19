LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators are working to get to the bottom of recent vaping incidents at Madison Consolidated High School that sent several students and even staff members to the hospital. The most recent incident was on Tuesday afternoon -- and now community members say they want answers.
Mayor Bob Courtney confirmed on Wednesday morning that he has met with the school's superintendent to discuss the problem. He said that on Tuesday, five people were taken to the hospital in connection with a vaping device. Several others were taken last week.
The mayor says that, in total, there have been 14 reports of people getting sick from vaping products, and he believes those devices have been tainted. He says officials have not yet been able to determine the source of the products believed to be tainted.
Officials with the school corporation say they have been unable to determine why a teacher and nurse became ill on Tuesday, but according to a letter written by the principal, it happened in an area where a vaping device was found. Students in the same area say they also had minor symptoms.
On Wednesday, concerned community members were posing tough questions, including George Distel, who showed up at the school's administrative office for answers.
"They need to really get a handle on this and try to figure out who and what is going on -- why they continue to do this," he said. "I mean, it's happening too much."
Distel said no one was available to answer his questions Wednesday morning, but that they did take down his name and number, and he says he's optimistic he'll hear back.
Mayor Courtney admitted that the situation is very concerning, but added that there have not been any more incidents since Tuesday.
