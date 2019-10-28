LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say it could take several weeks to determine the identity of human remains found in southern Indiana last week.
According to the Bedford Police Department, a person walking a dog found the skeletal remains in a wooded area of Bedford near 22nd and F Streets on Oct. 25. DNA tests will need to be conducted to confirm the identity, and those results won't be available for six to eight weeks.
The same area was searched in September by Beford Police and K-9 handlers from the Grant County Sheriff's Office. They were searching for Brian Blomquist, who was reported missing from Bedford on Aug. 13.
Police don't know how long the skeletal remains were there before they were discovered.
