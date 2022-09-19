LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB has an Ironman in our midst.
Dalton Godbey completed his first full Ironman triathlon over the weekend in Maryland. Dalton and his dad, Tim, competed together. They've been training for about a year to finish the 140-mile race of swimming, biking and running.
Dalton posted updates on social media throughout the race.
BIG CONGRATS to WDRB's @DaltonTVNews and his dad @tim_godbey on completing the @IRONMANtri in Maryland this weekend! #IronMan #ironmantri https://t.co/g8K1LFpDCT— WDRB News (@WDRBNews) September 18, 2022
His unofficial time was 11 hours, 24 minutes and 25 seconds.
"I couldn't be happier with the outcome of the race," Godbey said. "Crossing the finish line after a full year of rigorous training is the most rewarding feeling I've ever experienced in my life (aside from being hired by WDRB Media).
My dad is the reason I started in the sport. He encouraged me to give triathlon a try at a time in my life when I was out of shape, unhealthy and far from any kind of finish line. We trained together, learned together and raced together for years with a goal of one day becoming Ironmen. We adopted the slogan, 'Show up and get after it.' We did exactly that in relentless pursuit of our goal. Now, we own a title that less than 1% of the world claim: Ironman.
The support from friends, family, colleagues and everyone in between was humbling and I'm truly grateful for the people who helped us run, or hobble actually, across the finish line.
If you're looking for a sign to do something epic, this is it. Show up and get after it."
Great job Dalton!
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.