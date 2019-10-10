LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 2,000 people are scheduled to take part in the Ironman Louisville triathlon this weekend, but there are still concerns about toxic algae blooms in the Ohio River.
The 13th annual race in Louisville is Sunday, Oct. 13, but Mother Nature isn't cooperating. Last month the state issued an advisory on a toxic algae bloom in the Ohio River, where the swim portion of the race is completed.
Keats McGonigal, the senior regional director for Ironman, says officials are continuing to monitor the situation with the Kentucky Department of Water.
"Right now the plan is to move forward with the whole event, but it's something we're watching," McGonigal said.
A total of 2,300 people are registered for the race, representing 49 states and 29 countries.
The event starts at 7:30 Sunday morning, with a 2.4 mile swim in the Ohio River, followed by a 112-mile bike ride through Oldham and Henry Counties. Competitors then run a full marathon to round out the over 140-mile race.
Officials say a big change for this year will be the run route, which will stay closer to the river instead of running through downtown.
Road closures will start as early as 5 a.m. Sunday, with some roads remaining closed until 1:30 Monday morning. Some of the main streets affected include portions of River Road, Witherspoon, and Second Street. Dozens of other roads in Louisville La Grange, Goshen and Pendleton will also be closed for parts of the day during the race.
