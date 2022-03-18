LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said it will work through its backlog of tax returns by the end of this year.
IRS commissioner Charles Rettig made the promise to Congress on Thursday. The agency recently pledged to hire 10,000 new workers to process 20 million remaining returns.
The agency said the backlog is more than 15 times as large as a normal filing season, and that its workforce is the same size it was in 1970, thought the U.S. population has grown exponentially and the U.S. tax code has become increasingly complicated. On top of that, the agency has the additional workload of administering pandemic-related programs.
The government said the massive backlog of returns will make this tax season the most challenging in history. White House officials have said the IRS isn't equipped to serve taxpayers, even in non-pandemic years, the Associated Press reported.
Rettig said the IRS is majorly understaffed, with 20,000 fewer workers than in 2010. Its budget has also been cut by 20% since then.
