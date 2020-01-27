LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tax season is officially here.
The IRS is expecting to handle more than 150 million tax returns before the April 15 deadline. Extensions until Oct. 14 are available, but everyone is expected to pay any tax owed.
Last year, taxpayers who got a refund received an average $2,800. How much people owe or receive this year will largely depend on whether they adjusted their withholding, according to a story by The Hill.
If you want to estimate your return — or bill — for this year, you can check out the IRS withholding estimator here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.