LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Internal Revenue Service wants to hire around 350 employees across Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.
According to a news release, the contact representative positions, which are entry-level and include a benefits package, offer opportunities for advancement and promotion.
A contact representative resolves issues and obtains information relative to the tax administration process, providing administrative and technical assistance to individuals and businesses.
To apply for positions with the IRS, click here.
