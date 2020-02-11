LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The IRS is reminding people about scams during tax season so you don't become a victim.
One scam, in particular, that's going around is a recorded voicemail, and it doesn't discriminate with its targets.
"Hello Bryant Jackson. This is an important message from IRS Criminal Investigation," the recording says. "To retrieve your message, please call..."
But this is a scam. Bryant Jackson is the Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation for the Cincinnati Field Office and got this scam call.
"This person, they knew my first name, my whole name," Jackson said. "We are not spared."
Jackson is reminding people that the IRS doesn't make calls like this.
"Kentucky is 35th in phone scams ... where someone is calling pretend to be the IRS," he said. "(They) cost the taxpayers as victims almost upwards of $350,000."
With tax season underway, the IRS is also reminding people to be careful about who works on your returns. Last year, IRS Criminal Investigation prosecuted 200 tax preparers.
"You could have a gold plated CPA attorney do your taxes, but you sign it. You own it," said Luis Garcia with IRS Media Relations. "You are responsible ultimately for what you send to the IRS."
There's a way, Bryant said, to figure out if your tax preparer is a fraud.
"If they don't go over your finished return with you, they just say here's your refund, that's a huge thing," Jackson said, adding that if your refund is going to two accounts, that's a red flag.
Agents said there's a difference between simple mistakes on taxes and fraud where they see a pattern of it over years. The IRS said people make mistakes of not signing their returns.
"The next big issues is the math. It's usually simple addition, subtraction, but somebody forgot to add to a particular line," Garcia said.
And if your income is less than $69,000 a year, you can file your federal individual income tax return for free through the IRS Free File program. To do so, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.