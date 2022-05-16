LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in Harrison County on Monday.
According to Sgt. Carey Huls, a Palmyra, Indiana, officer responded on a call of a motorist in the roadway around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 135. That's near Morgan Elementary School.
Once on scene, a vehicle with two "good Samaritans" also stopped to help the vehicle in the roadway.
Huls said "for unknown reasons at this point, shots were fired at the scene."
It's currently unknown who fired the shots.
According to police, the driver of the stranded car was killed and one of the good Samaritans also died in the shooting.
An officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, Huls said.
Police said there is no current threat to the area.
