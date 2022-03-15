LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people, including three teenagers, were injured in a crash in Seymour, Indiana, on Tuesday.
The single-vehicle crash happened at 4:30 p.m. on North County Road 760 East, north of Seymour in Jackson County, according to Indiana State Police.
Police believe a car being driven by a 20-year-old Seymour resident was headed south on North County Road 760 East when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of the vehicle, leaving the west side of the road and rolling several times before stopping.
Three teenage passengers, ranging in age from 15 to 18, were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was transported to Schneck Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, the extent of which were not provided. Two of the teens were flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of life-threatening and serious injuries, ISP said. A third teen was taken by ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.
Police said it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, but they do believe speed was a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
