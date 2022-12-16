LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for its 84th Recruiting Academy.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens between the ages of 21 and 40 with a valid driver's license.
Probationary troopers graduating from the 84th Recruiting Academy who successfully complete their field training will get a $5,000 one-time cash bonus, in addition to regular pay and other benefits.
ISP said trooper trainees' salary is $1,807.70 bi-weekly. They're also given 200 hours of paid time off and $3,800 of paid overtime during the academy. Once a recruit graduates, their salary is bumped up to $51,000.
Applications are due by April 27.
