Lavonte Conn-Aundrea Rodgers mugs.jpg

Lavonte Conn and Aundrea Rodgers, whose mugshot was unavailable, are both facing drug charges. (Jackson County Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police chased two suspects through two counties Friday before the suspects crashed.

It started on Interstate 65 South near Seymour, where a trooper pulled over 28-year-old Lavonte Conn for a traffic violation. During the stop, Conn asked for an ambulance for his passenger, 23-year-old Aundrea Rodgers.

While waiting for the ambulance and other officers, ISP said Conn took off, going pretty fast down I-65. He eventually crashed when he hit stop sticks just south of Scottsburg, ISP said.

Both are facing drugs charges. Conn was also charged with having a gun and no permit.

