LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe that the man who killed two teenage girls in 2017 is “hiding in plain sight” in Delphi, Indiana, but have yet to identify the culprit despite an influx of tips.
Investigators reported receiving more than 2,200 emails, 400 calls and an additional 135 calls and/or walk-ins to police posts around the state, after releasing new information at an April 22, 2019, news briefing.
Indiana State Police provided a new sketch, as well as new audio and video clips, of the man wanted in connection with the murders of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams near the Delphi Historic Trail in February 2017.
The suspect is believed to be between 18 and 40 years old, although he may appear younger.
Here are some things to keep in mind when relaying a tip to the police.
- Be specific as possible to a description
- Name and age if possible
- A connection to Delphi and that person's location or address at this time
- Leaving information on how we can contact you for possible clarification of your tip is helpful but not required
- Tips can remain anonymous
Anyone with information is asked to contact the task force by email at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or phone at 844-459-5786.
Tips are also accepted by the Indiana State Police at (800) 382-7537, or by the Carroll County Sheriff's Department at (765) 564-2413.
