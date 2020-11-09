LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you don't click it, be prepared to get a ticket.
Indiana State Police and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began their annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign Monday.
The goal of the campaign is to remind drivers that seat belts save lives.
Of the fatal crashes in Indiana, state police say well more than half of the victims were not wearing their seat belt, and those most likely to drive without one are young men.
"You want your family with you through the holidays. We want your family with you through the holidays," said Sgt. Carey Huls, a spokesman for ISP. "We don't want anyone getting injuries or unfortunately killed in a crash. So just wear that seat belt, and we'll make the roadways a lot safer for everybody."
Police across the country are stepping up seat belt enforcement through the end of the month.
