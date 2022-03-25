CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A person of interest in a double homicide died after a high-speed chase that ended in a horrific crash on State Road 135 in Corydon early Friday.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m., not long after a a state trooper spotted the car in a parking lot in Corydon after Evansville police put out an alert that it could possibly be connected to a double murder in Evansville.
The driver saw the trooper and took off at a high rate of speed, traveling north on 135. Huls said. As the driver approached a curve in the road, it hit the curb of a driveway and the vehicle became airborne and struck a utility pole before coming to rest in a ditch.
The crash happened about a half-mile from where the chase started, Huls said.
The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
Several law enforcement agencies were part of the investigation including, Corydon Police, Jeffersonville Police, and the Evansville Police Department.
S.R. 135 was closed just north of I-64 for several hours , but reopened around 9 a.m.
This story will be updated.
