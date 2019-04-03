BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police shot and killed a man who had been arguing with a woman outside a southern Indiana police station.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says 53-year-old Barry Rucker was shot around 8 a.m. Wednesday outside the Brownstown Police Department in Jackson County.
Wheeles says the argument that Rucker and the woman were having outside the police station was part of a domestic dispute. Two officers heard what was going on, so they went outside to investigate.
Investigators say the officers saw that Rucker had a gun. They felt threatened and tried to subdue him in "multiple ways," according to Wheeles. He believes a taser was used, but wasn't successful in stopping Rucker. He says the situation escalated to where the officers felt threatened and needed to defend themselves. That's when both officers drew their weapons and fired. Neither officer was injured.
Update: Man killed by police in Brownstown identified as 53 year old Barry Rucker. @ISPVersailles @WDRBNews. pic.twitter.com/pju52U6u8p— Gilbert Corsey (@gcorsey) April 3, 2019
The Jackson County Coroner says Rucker was taken to Schenck Medical Center in Seymour where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.
Wheeles says Brownstown Police is a very small department in a small town. He says local law enforcement was familiar with Rucker, who he says has a long history of domestic abuse including a misdemeanor arrest in March and a felony arrest for domestic abuse in November 2018.
Investigators say Rucker was in court on Tuesday on the felony domestic charge. Prosecutors offered him a deal for 15 months home detention.
Brownstown-The Indiana State Police is conducting the investigation into an officer involved shooting that occurred this morning outside the Brownstown Police Department.All officers are ok. One person was shot and transported from the scene. pic.twitter.com/WTw7CkLKQW— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) April 3, 2019
All the domestic calls involved the same woman he was arguing with before he was shot. She and Rucker were in a relationship. There was a no contact order in place. She was not injured in the confrontation outside the police station.
Wheeles says investigators will spend much of Wednesday at the scene and checking footage from nearby security cameras
