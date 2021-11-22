LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is increasing its patrols during Thanksgiving to promote safe traveling.
ISP joined the state for the Safe Family Travel campaign. ISP says over the next six weeks officers will be out in greater numbers to discourage impaired driving and ensure drivers and passengers are properly buckled.
“Driving impaired, not wearing a seat belt and speeding are always concerns around this time of year,” said Lt. Corey Culler, District Commander for the Fort Wayne Post, said in a news release. “That’s why we’re increasing patrols and encouraging those traveling to buckle up, drive sober and slow down. It’s better to be late and reach your destination safely, than not at all.”
According to ISP, 683 people have been killed in crashes statewide as of early October. Police say more than 40% of those deaths involved travelers not wearing seat belts.
"We are going to have extra patrols out like we do every year during the holiday season to be looking for impaired motorists and people not wearing their seat belts, especially," Sgt. Carey Huls, with ISP, told WDRB News.
Last year, there were more than 2,300 crashes in Indiana during the Thanksgiving holiday. Eight people died and 450 people were injured as a result of the car accidents.
