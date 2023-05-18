LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after an inmate was found Thursday morning at the Harrison County Jail in Corydon, Indiana.
According to ISP, corrections officers with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office found 42-year-old Joshua Kepley unresponsive in his cell while delivering his breakfast.
Officers provided medical assistance and requested EMS to assist but they were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
Police said an investigation showed that Kepley was incarcerated after being arrested Wednesday on neglect of dependent charges.
Kepley was housed in a communal cell with other inmates.
An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning, and the results are pending.
Police don't believe foul play is suspected.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.