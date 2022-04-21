BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is investigating after a man was shot by officers in Brown County.
ISP says around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Nashville Police Department responded to reports of a man threatening to take his own life. When officers approached the man, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers. An officer then shot him. ISP says the man was flown to Indianapolis Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown. No one else was hurt.
No identities have been released. ISP says once its investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Brown County Prosecutor for review.
