LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect was shot and killed by police early Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred during a traffic stop around 1:00 a.m. near the intersection of Middle Road and Loma Vista Court in Jeffersonville, according to Sergeant Carey Huls. An ISP trooper pulled over a car driven by a woman with a male passenger. The car was pulled over for broken tail lights. When the officer approached the car, he realized there was some form of medical situation, at which point the officer requested an ambulance. Minutes later, shots were exchanged between the trooper and the male suspect. The male suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.
No officers were injured during the shooting. Police have not released the name or age of the suspect.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.