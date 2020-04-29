LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect was shot by police early Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred during a traffic stop around 1:00 a.m. near the intersection of Middle Road and Loma Vista Court in Jeffersonville, according to Sergeant Carey Huls.
The suspect was shot. There is no word on their condition.
The officer was not hurt.
No other information has been released at this time.
This story will be updated.
