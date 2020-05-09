LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A woman was shot and killed at a Bartholomew County apartment Friday night, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Officers say it happened Friday around 9 p.m. at the Spruce Ridge Apartments. The complex is just off I-65 and State Road 46 in Columbus, Ind.
CPD says officers were called to respond to a person who was shot. When police arrived at the apartment, they found the victim dead.
Police have not released suspect information.
The shooting is under investigation by the Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team which consists of officers and detectives from the Columbus Police Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, and Indiana State Police.
