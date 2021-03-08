LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash on I-65 northbound in Scott County, Indiana.
The crash happened early Monday morning at mile marker 34. Sgt. Carey Huls posted a tweet at 4:15 a.m. saying all northbound lanes are closed at mile marker 29. Hulz did not say how long the interstate would be shut down.
ISP Sellersburg investigating fatal crash on I-65 northbound at the 34 mile-marker in Scott County. All northbound lanes are closed at the 29 mile-marker. pic.twitter.com/IYvrugVTeu— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) March 8, 2021
No other information has been released at this time. This story will be updated.
