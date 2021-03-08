LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash on I-65 northbound in Scott County, Indiana.

The crash happened early Monday morning at mile marker 34. Sgt. Carey Huls posted a tweet at 4:15 a.m. saying all northbound lanes are closed at mile marker 29. Hulz did not say how long the interstate would be shut down.

No other information has been released at this time. This story will be updated.

