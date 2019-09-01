LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 10-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger.
Police are on the lookout for Skylea Rayn Carmack, who they say was last seen Saturday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. in Gas City, Indiana, which is about 78 miles northeast of Indianapolis, according to a release from ISP.
Skylea is 5-feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black shirt with Mario and Luigi, black pants with either red cherries or another similar design, teal high-top tennis shoes and may be carrying a pink backpack, a blanket with puzzle pieces on it and a pillow. Police say she may answer to Sky or Boog.
Police say Skylea is believed to be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call ISP at 765-473-6666, the Gas City Police Department at 765-674-2278 or 911.
