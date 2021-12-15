LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in Jeffersonville posing as a local car dealer has been arrested on multiple counts of fraud, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP began an investigation into Brian's Auto Sales located off Dutch Lane in Jeffersonville on Nov. 23, 2021 after a trooper was contacted by a potential victim.
Trooper Brandon Farias discovered that numerous cars were allegedly sold under the tax ID of a separate business, according to a news release. Several victims also couldn't receive titles for their vehicles due to the alleged fraudulent sales practice.
ISP says Farias also learned that Brian's Auto Sales wasn't a licensed car dealership.
Brian A. Jent, 49, of Jeffersonville was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Clark County Jail.
Jent is charged with corrupt business influence, racketeering, 36 counts of fraud, four counts of counterfeiting and possession of methamphetamine.
ISP is asking if anyone has purchased a vehicle from Jent or Brian's Auto Sales and believe have been defrauded or have been unable to obtain the title for a vehicle, to contact Farias at the ISP post in Sellersburg at 812-248-4374.
