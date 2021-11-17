LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Boston, Kentucky, man was arrested Tuesday by Indiana State Police after a brief pursuit.
The Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call from a woman at a Little York address around 1:20 p.m. She told them she was in a truck possibly stolen out of Kentucky.
When police arrived, Thomas Spencer, 36, was sitting in a running red Ford Ranger with a woman standing next to the passenger door. He then sped off through the yard and hit a state road sign before continuing north on state Road 39 after ISP asked the female what was happening.
ISP eventually set up "stop stick" tire deflation devices and Spencer stopped before hitting them and was taken into custody. After an investigation, officers located marijuana, pills, paraphernalia and syringes in the truck.
Spencer was transported to the Washington County jail and is charged with seven offenses.
