LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is arrested on several charges.
Troopers pulled over Cornelius Langston, 26, for speeding Wednesday morning.
After searching his car, they found a handgun that Langston did not have a permit for and marijuana.
While in jail, police say Langston was caught hiding 12 grams of fentanyl and 7 grams of meth, while carrying $3,000 cash.
Langston has a long list of charges, including dealing narcotics and meth and drug possession.
