LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is arrested on several charges.

Troopers pulled over Cornelius Langston, 26, for speeding Wednesday morning.

After searching his car, they found a handgun that Langston did not have a permit for and marijuana.

While in jail, police say Langston was caught hiding 12 grams of fentanyl and 7 grams of meth, while carrying $3,000 cash.

Langston has a long list of charges, including dealing narcotics and meth and drug possession.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.