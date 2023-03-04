LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of one of its own, killed in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
Master Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, was assisting troopers on I-69 south of Auburn around 4:30 p.m.
According to a release by the agency, Bailey was informed of an individual driving at a high rate of speed and evading an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Bailey was attempting to de-escalate the vehicle by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the suspect's vehicle.
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.
“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey's family, friends and co-workers," said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.
Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, Indiana was arrested and faces felony charges for resisting law enforcement and causing death to a law enforcement officer.
Bailey served with ISP for more than 15 years.
The investigation remains ongoing.
