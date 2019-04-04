BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police has released the names of two Brownstown Police officers who shot and killed a man wielding a handgun Wednesday.
In a release, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles identified the officers involved as Brownstown Police Chief Tom Hanner and Assistant Chief Joe Kelly. Both have been placed on administrative leave, which is the department protocol.
The two responded to a domestic situation Wednesday morning outside the police station involving 53-year-old Barry Rucker of Brownstown. When Hanner and Kelly tried to take Rucker into custody, he pulled out a gun. Both officers opened fire. Rucker was pronounced dead at a hospital in Seymour.
The woman Rucker was fighting with told WDRB News that police saved her life by shooting her former boyfriend. Rucker had been convicted of domestic violence several times and had been in court the day before the shooting.
The woman, who we are not identifying, said Rucker hid in her truck Wednesday morning. She didn't see him until after she dropped her daughter off at school. That's when he pointed a gun at her. She drove to the police station on Walnut Street where the confrontation escalated and police got involved.
Hanner has been in law enforcement for 15 years, serving seven as the Brownstown Police Chief. He previously served with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Kelly is a 12-year law enforcement veteran who served with the Indiana Capital Police.
ISP is investigating and will submit a final report to Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
