LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of police cars lined a northern Indiana street, with lights flashing -- but this was no crime scene.

The troopers honored a fellow officer, Master Trooper Joe Swisher, who is retiring after 25 years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced police officers to forego the customary last day luncheon. Instead, the troopers and friends lined up outside Swisher’s home to honor him with a farewell salute.

