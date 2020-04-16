LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of police cars lined a northern Indiana street, with lights flashing -- but this was no crime scene.
The troopers honored a fellow officer, Master Trooper Joe Swisher, who is retiring after 25 years.
The COVID-19 outbreak forced police officers to forego the customary last day luncheon. Instead, the troopers and friends lined up outside Swisher’s home to honor him with a farewell salute.
Today, Master Trooper Joe Swisher turned in his @IndStatePolice gear, retiring after 25 years. Due to Covid19, he could not have a customary last day luncheon, so fellow officers and friends lined up outside his home and saluted him and his 25 year career as he rode by. pic.twitter.com/JeDFkazZGd— Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) April 15, 2020
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.