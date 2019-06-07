SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man in southern Indiana went from flipping off drivers to flipping is truck on Interstate 65. Now, he's behind bars on a long list of charges.
Indiana State Police say 27-year-old Paul Barger Jr. of Westport, Indiana, was driving a small black pickup dangerously on I-65 north near Jeffersonville Thursday, and he was hanging out the window making obscene gestures at other drivers. They say Barger also drove in the emergency lane and the median, and sometimes stopped for no reason -- before speeding off again.
In a release, Sgt. Carey Huls says troopers tried to pull him over, but Barger took off and led police on a chase into Scott County. Police say he also got off on the Memphis exit and blew past the stop sign at the bottom of the ramp, got back on the interstate and continued to speed up on I-65.
Scottsburg Police joined the chase before Barger driver into the median and flipped his truck near Austin.
He's now charged with a string of felonies including resisting law enforcement, drug possession, operating a vehicle under the influence and reckless driving.
A woman in the car was treated and released after the crash. She is not facing charges.
