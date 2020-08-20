LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are looking for a suspect or suspects and a stolen pickup truck after a family was shot at near O'Bannon Woods State Park.
According to ISP, around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday a family was leaving O'Bannon Woods State Park after a hike. ISP says a car pulled up behind them on State Road 462 and flashed their lights. The family pulled over to let the car pass and that's when ISP believes the driver of the car fired multiple shots at the family.
As the shooting started the father tried to speed away but crashed into a tree.
According to ISP, the suspect took off from the scene. The car the suspect was driving was later found in a cornfield approximately 15 miles away, near Carefree, Indiana. That vehicle was a white Dodge Avenger, according to investigators.
Sergeant Carey Huls tells WDRB, the suspect then stole a silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado from a nearby home. Police are now searching for that truck with an Indiana license plate of 667-LJB.
The father was shot multiple times and was flown to U of L Hospital in serious condition. His wife was also shot and taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known. The couple's juvenile daughter was not shot but did go to the hospital.
If you see a silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with an Indiana license plate of 667-LJB, call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.