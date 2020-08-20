LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A manhunt is under way in southern Indiana after someone opened fire on a family that was leaving O'Bannon Woods State Park Wednesday night.
According to Indiana State Police, it happened around 9:15 p.m. That's when the family was driving away from O'Bannon Woods State Park in Harrison County after a hike. ISP says a car sped up behind them on State Road 462, flashing its lights. The father pulled over to let the car pass, and that's when investigators believe the driver of the car fired several shots.
As the shooting started the father tried to speed away but crashed into a tree, and the suspect took off from the scene. The father was shot several times, and was flown to U of L Hospital in serious condition. His wife was also shot and taken to the hospital.
Neighbors who heard the gunshots and crash ran to the nearby home of a police officer to get help. Mark Bye, a school resource officer in Corydon, was the first person to render aid to the victims.
"Mom had a wound on her left side, in her stomach area," Bye said. "Dad had multiple wounds, some in the arm, some in the side, and I believe one in the leg."
The couple's 16-year-old daughter wasn't hit by gunfire, but was taken to the hospital.
Bye says he wasn't sure what to expect when neighbors knocked on his door to ask for help.
"When you go to the scene you really never know what you're getting into. You can be told 'hey this happened here, but you really know what the whole story is," Bye said. "I live right there, I'm in O'Bannon Woods State Park all the time. I had just went up there and ran on a trail just a few hours before this. You just never know when it's going to happen or where it's going to happen."
Investigators say they do not know why the family was attacked, but believe it may have been a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The car the suspect was driving -- a white Dodge Avenger -- was later found in a cornfield approximately 15 miles away, near Carefree, Indiana. ISP Sgt. Carey Huls tells WDRB the suspect then stole a silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from a nearby home.
If you see a silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with an Indiana license plate of 667-LJB, call 911 immediately.
