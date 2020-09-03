LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tip led police officers to meth, guns and thousands of dollars in cash in southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police arrested 41-year-old Todd Sieg and 42-year-old Sarah Wethington on Wednesday in Hardinsburg, Indiana, which is in Washington County.
Officers got a tip about possible drug activity at the home and found suspected meth, three handguns and almost $3,000 in cash inside.
Both Sieg and Wethington face several charges, including drug possession. Sieg was also wanted on a Clark County warrant, and Wethington had an Orange County warrant.
