LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour woman was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning, according to Indiana State Police.
Police responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on State Road 7 in Jefferson County around 12:30 a.m.
According to ISP, Jason K. Mace, who was driving a 1986 Honda motorcycle, was traveling northbound near the Jefferson and Jennings' counties line. The 39-year-old man lost control of the motorcycle and it overturned.
Police say Mace and a passenger, Emma K. Kiefer were thrown from the motorcycle.
Two other vehicles, a 2019 Nissan Rogue and 2019 Chevrolet Cruze, both crashed into the motorcycle wreck.
Kiefer, 34, died at the scene of the crash. Mace was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.
The drivers of the Nissan Rogue and Chevrolet Cruze weren't injured in the accident.
ISP said State Road 7 was closed for around five hours for crash investigation and road clean up.
