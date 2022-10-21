LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville high school kicked off Friday night's football game with a flyover, a huge American flag and a color guard from two states.
It was all to honor a fallen friend and his son.
For Christian Academy of Louisville safety Isaac Scott Patrick, Senior Night meant a walk with his stepfather and mother, Melissa Patrick.
Senior night announcement for Isaac Patrick. He’ll be heading to Purdue after graduation to study Fire Science @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/66wFq1YZ8T— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) October 21, 2022
"He's played football since second grade," Melissa Patrick said. "I've been tearing up for a while, anticipating this night. But I'm just so proud of him and his teammates."
Isaac got even more support Friday night from Indiana State Police troopers.
"It's a brotherhood. A lot of the guys here, women, we've known for years," Melissa Patrick said.
The ISP troopers, and other law enforcement officers, showed up to watch Isaac, but also to honor his father, Scott.
Scott Patrick was a young trooper with ISP when he was killed in the line of duty in December 2003. Six months following Scott's death, his son, Isaac was born.
"He (Isaac) never got to meet his father, so we want to be here for him, especially," said Detective Michael Jones.
Jones graduated from the police academy with Scott, and they worked early morning shifts together.
"We'd have a competition every day," Jones said. "Whatever it may be. It could be who caught the first person speeding at 100 miles per hour won a free drink, and the loser had to pay for that drink."
It's a competitive streak that rubbed off on the son that Scott never had the chance to meet.
"His son's just like him," said Jones. "It's no surprise to me that he plays safety as well."
As Isaac roams the field, he carries a number for his dad's badge, and initials dedicated to the agency Scott loved: I.S.P.
Isaac wears # 15 and is a safety for the undefeated Centurions. His mother, Melissa, says his initials ISP stand for Indiana State Police, where Scott was a trooper from 2000 until his death in 2003. That’s Trooper Patrick next to then-IN governor Frank O’Bannon @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/GjcfAXFrpg— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) October 21, 2022
"Reminders of his dad's dedication, loyalty, and love to the agency that just meant everything to him," said Melissa Patrick.
After graduation, Isaac plans to study fire science at Purdue University, following a life of service just like his father.
CAL went on to win Friday night's game and stay undefeated, continuing a memorable season for Isaac and his teammates.
