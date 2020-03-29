LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman and her five siblings, all juveniles, died Saturday morning in a house fire in southeast Indiana.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after 3 a.m. Saturday at a home on Lewis Drive, in Vevay, Indiana. Siblings Paige Ridener, 25, James Ridener, 15, Jordan Ridener, 13, Joshua Ridener, 12, Emilee Ridener, 11, and Elizabeth Ridener, 10 were identified as the victims, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
The Switzerland County Sheriff's Office and several fire departments were dispatched to the scene after someone reported that the home was on fire. When they arrived, they found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. The fire was eventually extinguished.
The five juveniles lived at the house, acording to ISP, while Paige Ridener had been recently staying at the residence. Joseph Buchheit, 33, Paige Ridener's boyfriend, was also in the house at the time of the fire and was able to escape the blaze without injury, police said. Buchheit tried to enter the house to get the six Rideners out of the fire, but ISP said he was unable to "due to the heavy fire and smoke."
The cause of the fire and the cause of the siblings' death has not yet been determined, ISP said, although no foul play is suspected at this time.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.