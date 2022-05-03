LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police found unrefrigerated fish and cases of beer during a traffic stop Friday on a box truck in Seymour, Indiana.
Indiana State Police said a concerned driver reported a Penske box truck that had a blown tire and was continuing to drive on that tire.
Investigators said the truck was carrying about 15,000 pounds more than is allowed by law and was carrying untaxed alcoholic beverages, traveling from Miami, Florida, to an Indianapolis market.
Overweight Load Containing Unrefrigerated Food, Untaxed Beer Seized on I-65 in Jackson County https://t.co/VchmyDfF4P— Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) May 3, 2022
Police said the truck had 200 pounds of fish and 400 bags of vegetables -- that were not properly refrigerated -- and about 400 cases of beer.
The Florida driver was cited.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.