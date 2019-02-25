ISP supports speed limit increases on 2 interstates in Floyd and Clark Counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Speed limits are about to change on a stretch of I-65 and I-265 in Clark and Floyd Counties.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning to increase the speed limit to 70 miles per hour on I-65 South from Sellersburg to near the I-265/State Road 265 interchange. Officials say the change will help congestion and traffic flow. On I-265 and State Road 265, the speed limit will increase to 65 mph for almost the entire route from near the Lewis and Clark Bridge to just before the I-64 interchange.
INDOT said the speed increase is needed, and Indiana State Police also supports the plan.
"There's a pretty significant drop in the speed limit from 70 to 55 at Sellersburg," INDOT Spokesman Scott Manning said. "Now that will be a more gradual progression from 70 to 65 as you move into the Metro and 60 as you approach the Kennedy Bridge."
But drivers won't see the speed change immediately. The changes are expected to be made in the spring, and INDOT is still making signs and will be taking down the old ones before installing new ones.
"We expect to do that this spring but don't have an exact date yet," Manning said.
Officials are reminding drivers that while the speed limits will increase, right now they're lower, and drivers still must make sure to obey the law.
"When the changes are implemented in the speed, we will have increased patrol in the area to monitor and make sure everything is going smoothly," ISP Sgt. Cary Huls said. "So we'll be in the area (with a) heavier presence for awhile to check on that to monitor and make sure everything is going smoothly."
There are no speed limit changes planned for I-64.
