LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is partnering with the U.S. Department of Justice for the National Missing Children's Day poster contest.
The contest is open to fifth-grade students. Artwork is limited to 8.5-by-14-inches and must include the phrase "Bringing Our Missing Children Home."
Submissions also need to include an application with the student's name, a brief bio and a description of the poster. The application can be found by clicking here and scrolling to page six of the PDF, which is also available below.
The Indiana winner will receive a national award certificate from the DOJ, and their poster will be selected to go to the national judging competition.
The national winner will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the National Missing Children's Day ceremony in May.
The deadline to enter is Feb. 7.
Entries should be mailed to the ISP Museum at the below address:
Indiana State Police Museum
Attn: Sergeant Seth Tumey
8660 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
For more information about the contest and entry requirements, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.