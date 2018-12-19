ISP troopers arrest man found with 160 pounds of marijuana in his car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A California man was arrested Wednesday in Indiana after Indiana State Police trooper found 160 pounds of marijuana in his car.
Tony Lim, 68, was driving on US 30 in Marshall County when Trooper Dave Caswell stopped him. Caswell was "suspicious of possible drug activity" and conducted a search with his K-9 partner, Chase.
Inside the 2018 Dodge Caravan, troopers found boxes with vacuum-sealed packages of "suspected marijuana," according to an ISP release.
Troopers confiscated about 160 pounds of marijuana, which ISP said carries a street value of about $300,000.
Lim is charged with dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana. He's being held at the Marshall County Jail.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.