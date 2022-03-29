LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Israeli journalist visited Louisville to speak at an event hosted by Kentucky Jewish Council and Chabad of Kentucky.
Gil Hoffman, a political correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, shared his perspective on a trip to the Ukrainian border, along with recent developments in the Middle East. Hoffman saw women and children fleeing across the border.
He said Ukrainians have shown the same resolve as Israelis.
"Being an underdog and being weak is better...No...you need to be strong and I'm glad that we're strong," Hoffman said. "The Mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, the former World Boxing Championship Title holder told me he wants his people to learn from Israelis. We are his model, he also has former Israeli officers training his people."
Hoffman said Israel has set up a field hospital in Ukraine to help victims of the war and continues to provide food and medicine.
