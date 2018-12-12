LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A campaign that was originally created to discourage taking selfies while driving is now targeting people on scooters.
Bird, an electric scooter rental service, recently brought its scooters to Louisville.
Now it's teaming up with AT&T in an attempt to end all distracted driving, whether the driver is on four wheels or two. They're calling it the "It Can Wait" campaign.
The companies gave away more than 100 helmets on Wednesday to those who downloaded the "It Can Wait" app and joined the cause.
"I love the message 'It Can Wait' because so many people -- when they first get on a scooter, they're excited and want to share the moment with their friends, but please wait until you park and are stationary to take that selfie," said Sam Reed, a spokesman for Bird.
They're also visiting schools to share the message, and encourage students to take the "It Can Wait" pledge.
