LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana woman died last week, and her obituary is going viral for making people laugh.
Yvonne Miles' obit starts with "Well, it finally happened, I died." The Jasper, Indiana woman's obit said she "stopped harassing people" on March 9, 2022.
Miles, 68, was retired after a four-decade career as a paralegal that ended as a Dubois Circuit Court reporter. She said she was fascinated by murder trials, but "the best civil case was the 'Chicken Blowout' trial."
She took a few jabs in her goodbye. "As most of you know, I was an avid IU Basketball fan. I also cheered for any team that played and beat UK."
Miles is survived by her husband, son and a grandson, Dashel, she called "the light of her life." Miles also listed nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, but not everyone got a fond farewell. "I have two siblings still living, neither of whom deserve mention here."
She said so-long to pals in the Class of 1972 from South Knox High in Vincennes, whom she called the "best classmates ever." "We had a blast in the late '60s and early '70s. Peace to you all and Keep On Truckin'."
Miles got a few laughs about her final arrangements. "In order to finally have the smokin' hot body I've always wanted; I chose to be cremated and my ashes spread at an undisclosed site. I still want to stay on this side of the grass! The idea of being buried just kills me (pun definitely intended)." Her ashes will be scattered with those of her beloved cat, Tori Sue Torkelson.
At the end of the obituary, Miles invites friends to come say goodbye at a party to be held later in Louisville with two drink tickets for everyone that attends. She warns them to be ready to hear all her favorite songs included on a "funeral playlist." She signs off by wishing "peace, love and happiness to everyone."
