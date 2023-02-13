LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- We want to introduce you to the newest member of the WDRB News Family.
Chris Sutter and his wife Katie welcomed Baby Vivian Laine Sutter over the weekend. She was born at 3:13 a.m. Saturday. She weighed in at 8 pounds 1 ounce and 20 inches long. Mom and baby are doing great.
We're told big brothers Quinn and Collin are already fighting over who can hold her. Chris says "we love her!"
Look for Chris to return to work on Feb. 27 for the new hour of the morning show and midday news.
