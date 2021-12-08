LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wrap your pipes as tightly as you wrap your presents.
Louisville Water Company is reminding the public in a news release that frigid temperatures can lead to frozen pipes — and they're offering three tips to help protect them:
- Experts say you should wrap exposed pipes.
- If your home has a crawl space, cover the outside vents.
- If your home has a slab foundation, keep the garage door closed because pipes are sometimes under the concrete floors.
- During extreme cold weather, you should run a small, steady stream of water from a cold water faucet to help prevent freezing.
- Know — and mark — the location of your water shut-off valve.
"This is the valve that controls the flow of water into your house," the news release states. "It's usually located near the water heater, in the basement, or in a utility closet. Turning off the water in the event of a pipe burst can minimize the damage."
Once you locate the valve, the Louisville Water Company suggests that you tag it with a waterproof hangar or ribbon. The agency has free tags for customers at its downtown office.
