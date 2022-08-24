LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old killed in a car crash was remembered by family and friends on Wednesday night.
The crash happened Aug. 17 at 7th and Central, where Jazmyne Burden died at the scene.
Her mom said her daughter died on impact in a high-speed crash where Burden was a passenger.
Family shared memories, through tears and hugs, as they released balloons for her on Wednesday.
"The last time I took a picture of my baby she was in a casket," her mother said. "The last time I touched my baby she was cold. Everybody loved her as a friend. And for her to be gone, its just not fair."
Her mother hopes others will learn from the crash.
She said when it comes to speeding and drag racing, she hopes drivers won't put others in danger.
