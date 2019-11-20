SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Christmas tradition in Scott County could be in its last year.
Volunteers with the Scott County Angel Tree program are currently working out of building in downtown Scottsburg, right off Main Street. After using the same building for three years, the lease expires in January, and they said the landlord has new plans for the building, so they have to leave and find a new space to work from.
"The main fear is that this program cannot continue," said Michelle Beare, a volunteer.
Volunteers said they're only paying for the electric bill in their current space, and because they're a nonprofit, they can't afford rent somewhere else.
"When we ask for donations or to donate a place, people say, 'Well you know we can't donate it, but we'll charge you rent,'" said Madonna Corbett, who helps run the Scott County Angel Tree. "But we don't have funds to pay rent.
"I've really been taking it hard thinking that we might have to give it up."
Beare said as a single mother, she used to sign her three children up for the program and now, she volunteers to give back.
"Personally, it's a very humbling type of experience," she said. "A lot of parents, like myself, pride ourselves that we do have jobs, but sometimes, that's not always enough to make ends meet."
Corbett said Scott County is one of the poorest counties in the state, and this local program serves anywhere from 800 to 1,200 children each Christmas season.
She said volunteers are in desperate need of a new location to work out of now that their current lease is coming to an end. Right now, they use the building to organize donations and serve as a location for parents to register kids for the program.
Corbett said they'll be fine for Christmas 2019 but fears by Christmas 2020 they won't be able to find a new space, meaning they won't be able to serve the community.
The current location is owned by Edrington Properties. John Edrington said volunteers currently leasing the space were given a six month notice that the lease would not be renewed after January. He said there are no long term plans set for the space yet, but it's possible it could be turned into office space.
Beare and Corbett said they're thankful for the time they've been able to utilize the space.
